Kat Dennings may very well show up in future Marvel movies without ever stepping foot on a film set. The actor, who played astrophysicist Darcy Lewis in the Thor movies and WandaVision, revealed that the superhero franchise has control over her likeness after she completed a body scan. So, even Dennings doesn’t know if or when her character might reappear within the MCU.

The topic came up when Dennings was asked if she was part of the cast of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday team-up. She clarified that while she hasn’t filmed anything for the movie, she can’t definitively say she isn’t in it.

“I’m in the universe, and as you know, I can’t tell you anything, but I am not in [Doomsday],” Dennings told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I’m not in it. And I’m telling you right now, I’m not in it. If I were in it, which I’m not, I couldn’t tell you, but I literally am not. I’m sure they already filmed it. I was here, I’m not in it. But they did scan me, so to be honest, they could put me in anything they want at this point. Who knows? I’m in the system!”

Marvel has previously faced backlash for allegedly pressuring actors into body scans. In 2023, background actors on WandaVision claimed they were led into trailers to have their likeness digitally captured without being told how the scans would be used, or given any promise of compensation.

Dennings is one of the first major Marvel stars to confirm the franchise has control of her image via scanning, although Charlize Theron also seemed to indicate she had a body scan when she portrayed Clea in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The sprawling cast of Avengers: Doomsday is the Marvel’s largest collection of actors ever, bringing together all of its previous tentpole heroes into a crossover with the leads of the 2000s X-Men movies. Although dozens of actors have already been confirmed to star, there’s still tons of speculation about surprise cameos. The movie will hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.