Kat Dennings isn't sorry about a thing after fiercely defending Billie Eilish against body-shamers. After Eilish stepped out in Los Angeles in early October wearing a tank top and shorts, fans were surprised to see her switch up her usual baggy style with something more form-fitting. Unfortunately, Eilish also received a number of hateful comments for her decision to do so. Dennings not only defended the singer, but revealed she can directly relate to what Eilish went through. Kat Dennings' quotes about defending Billie Eilish from body-shamers were so important.

Dennings took to Twitter on Oct. 14 to stand up for Eilish after the photo surfaced. “Anyone reacting to @billieeilish having a normal body has to take a hard look at themselves. As someone who looked exactly like that at her age, it’d be nice for this unhealthy nonsense to f**k right off,” Dennings tweeted. “She’s beautiful and normal goodbye!”

She wasn't letting the body-shamers off that easy, though. In a Nov. 3 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she further explained why the hateful comments hit so close to home, and were flat out unacceptable.

“Any woman in the spotlight is already under a tremendous amount of pressure and the internet is gross and awful and I hate it,” she said. “I don't know if it's because she's so young and it just feels so inappropriate for anyone to comment on any young person’s body. People forget themselves because the internet is this wall they can hide behind.”

Dennings admitted she experienced "horrible" treatment of her own when growing up.

“I felt personally affronted by it because she's a beautifully young girl who is making unbelievable, earth-changing art. I mentioned in my tweet that I looked exactly like that when I was her age and I had a horrible time," she said. "Things have improved as far as body image for girls and boys and everybody, things are more inclusive now. But when I was growing up it was not like that. I hope people know that people are in their corner and that [body-shaming] is not okay.”

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's so empowering to see women in Hollywood supporting other women, and Dennings has Eilish's back all the way.