Twitter Is Absolutely Dragging This Trailer For A Horror Movie Called Karen

The last two decades have been the golden age of television content. Between the rise of prestige TV in the aughts and the streaming wars of the twenty-teens, viewers have become accustomed to a level of quality programming that was once unimaginable. So when an old-school bad TV movie comes along, it’s a bit of a shock, as if viewers have forgotten just how schlocky the medium once was. But the newest pulled-from-the-headlines movie-of-the-week to follow this tradition, Karen, is something else. If the Karen movie trailer is anything to go by, Twitter will have a field day when this hits the airwaves.

As part of the rise of prestige TV, there’s been a renewed interest in the horror genre. Originally spearheaded by FX’s American Horror Story, these TV series and films have been rising as part of a renewed interest in genre shows. That includes a new take on horror embodied by the Academy Award-winning Get Out, which reframes the Black American experience through the horror lens. Since then, there have been critically acclaimed series like HBO’s Lovecraft Country, lauded films like Us, and controversial series like Them.

And then there’s Karen.

The new film, which is a BET Original from director Coke Daniels, is clearly modeled on the same “benign horror of racism” that has driven other titles to such acclaim. But such stories require nuance and finesse; their point is that they hit so close to reality as to make the viewers squirm.

This trailer has all the subtlety of a sledgehammer.

Now, that doesn’t mean the film itself will be nearly so lurid. But when it comes to Twitter, you only get one chance to make a first impression before users collectively make up their mind.

Minds, they are made up.

Unsurprisingly, Jordan Peele’s name surfaced quickly, much to Twitter’s distaste. Peele may not hit it out of the park every time. (Lovecraft Country had its detractors, and The Twilight Zone revival is not the smash CBS All Access was hoping it would be.) But comparing this trailer to Get Out in a positive sense was immediately declared not ok.

As for the director who did make this movie, well, his resume speaks for itself.

But not everyone was a hater.

The Karen trailer does not list a release date. But when the movie does arrive, it seems quite possible that Twitter will be there, hate-watching in droves.