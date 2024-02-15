For 15 years, Kanye West’s feud with Taylor Swift has been one of the most well-known beefs in pop culture. But... could it finally be coming to a peaceful end? It appeared West was feeling in a bit of a loving mood on Valentine’s Day 2024, as he actually extended a few unexpected compliments to his longtime rival. Well, he snuck a few digs in there too, but hey — the road to reconciliation is long and winding.

The surprising message came after West caught wind of a Swiftie campaign to prevent his new single “Carnival” from topping the charts. West actually name-drops Swift in the song’s lyrics, rapping “I mean since Taylor Swift, since I had the Rollie on the wrist / I'm the new Jesus, b*tch, I turn water to Cris'.” The last time West mentioned Swift in a song was 2016’s “Famous,” which led to the most publicly intense period of their feud.

It seemed that West didn’t want this situation to pan out the same way it did back then. On Feb. 14, he shared a screenshot of the Swiftie campaign to Instagram along with a message to Swift’s fans calling for a truce. Well... kinda.

“To all Taylor Swift fans I am not your enemy,” he wrote, before adding a snippy addendum: “I’m not your friend either though lol.”

West also noted that he hasn’t always been against Swift. “I was on Taylor’s side when Scooter bought her masters behind her back,” West wrote, referring to music manager Scooter Braun purchasing the rights to Swift’s first seven albums in 2019. “She and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians. We always say how both sell out tours and movies.”

West also reflected on how his beef with Swift may have actually positively affected her trajectory. “I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful.”

Finally, West also took the opportunity to deny rumors that Swift had him removed from the Super Bowl. “I didn’t get kicked out of the Super Bowl,” West wrote. “We left our seats to go to YG’s box and see different friends. My wife had never been to a Super Bowl so I wanted to walk around and have a nice time.”