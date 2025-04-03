It sounds like things are officially over between Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Though there had been rumblings for a while about friction in their marriage, West and Censori have denied divorce rumors in recent months. But that all changed on April 2 when West released a surprise song called “Bianca,” which got very specific about the dissolution of his relationship with Censori.

“Bianca,” which premiered during a DJ Akademiks livestream, has West pleading for his estranged wife to give their relationship another chance. “Bianca, I just want you to come back,” the rapper sings in the chorus.

In the song’s verse, West describes how Censori left him, mentioning that his incendiary tweets in recent months were part of what drove them apart: “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed ... She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted.”

West reveals that Censori “hop[ped] in the car and she ran,” and that the only way he can now find her is by using connected apps to try to discover her location: “I really don't know where she's at / I'm tracking my b*tch through an app.” The rapper also revealed a strain with Censori’s family: “Her family, they want me locked up.”

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The song comes two months after West and Censori made a shocking appearance at the 2025 Grammys together, at which Censori dropped her large fur coat on the red carpet to reveal a completely see-through dress that she wore without undergarments.

It was around that time that West began going on offensive social media rants. In the midst of these diatribes, West revealed that Censori helped him get diagnosed with autism after noticing patterns in his behavior.

West and Bianca married at the end of 2022, shortly after the rapper had reached a divorce settlement with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In their two and a half years together, the two haven’t revealed much about the specifics of their relationship, and have been better known for their scandalous fashion choices.