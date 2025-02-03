Was Kanye West Kicked Out Of The 2025 Grammys? Here’s The Tea

If there’s one person who knows how to cause a commotion at awards shows, it’s Kanye West. The controversial rapper surprised viewers when he showed up at the 2025 Grammys with his wife, Bianca Censori. After Censori revealed a very NSFW look on the red carpet, a report went viral claiming the couple was kicked out of the event. However, it now appears that rumor is untrue.

On Feb. 2, Entertainment Tonight reportedly posted that West and Censori showed up to the Grammys “uninvited,” and they were “escorted out” shortly after they hit the red carpet. The claim immediately followed West and Censori’s buzzy pre-show appearance, during which Censori dropped her black fur coat to reveal a completely see-through dress without any undergarments.

While Censori’s attire (or lack thereof) caused a stir online, it apparently didn’t lead to the couple being asked to leave the ceremony. After Entertainment Tonight’s post was deleted, various outlets confirmed that West and Censori left the event of their own free will shortly after posing for the cameras. TMZ also confirmed the pair were invited guests for the night, which makes sense given that West was nominated in the Best Rap Song category for his collab with Ty Dolla $ign, “Carnival.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Though they skipped the ceremony, West and Censori did later appear again at a Grammys after-party, where they captured all of the attention with some serious PDA.

West and Censori’s relationship has been full of public spectacle since they were first linked in 2022. The two got married at the end of that year, and Censori has since become known for her shockingly revealing looks when stepping out with her husband. The marriage occurred one month after West’s divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalized in the fall of 2022.

While West didn’t score any trophies this Grammys night, he certainly got a whole lot of attention for only a very brief appearance.