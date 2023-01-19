According to rumors, Kanye West married Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in January — even if they don’t have the legal papers (or marriage certificate) to back it up. There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the couple, so much so that even the Kardashian family is reportedly a little lost. “They don’t know what it is,” a source told Page Six on Jan. 18, referring to West and Censori’s rumored wedding.

“The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet,” the insider explained to Page Six. “They aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt. They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life.” Kim Kardashian and West share four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 17 that Kardashian “isn't paying attention to” the relationship and maybe-marriage. Instead, she is reportedly “focused on the well-being of her children."

At this point, it sounds the whole Kardashian fam is hoping the marriage doesn’t become anything more binding, considering Kardashian “has long despised [Censori]” and still “hates her.” Per the source, “Kim has a bad opinion of her. This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim... It’s already a nightmare co-parenting with him, this is just another wrench.”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite the Kardashians’ hopes, it sounds like West and Censori’s marriage is serious, even if it isn’t legal. “The marriage and relationship is real to Kanye and Bianca,” the source told ET. (In West’s song “Censori Overload,” which was released in December 2022, he does make a reference to marriage, though it’s probably not what you’d expect. “And The Bible said I can’t have anymore sex / ‘Til marriage,” West raps in the song.)

Though West and Censori haven’t commented on the marriage rumors yet, the rapper was spotted wearing a wedding ring during a January lunch with Censori at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. Per TMZ, the ring symbolizes the couple’s commitment to each other.