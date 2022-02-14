It looks like Bennifer wasn’t the only couple to make a date out of the Super Bowl. These pics of Justin and Hailey with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker at the 2022 Super Bowl are right on time for Valentine's Day. Who says the holiday can’t be spent with friends?

The supermodel BFFs and their SOs were spotted enjoying the Big Game on Feb. 13, apparently on a double date. Hailey and Kendall have been friends for years, so it makes sense that they would want to do a double date together. Still, the Super Bowl arena is quite an event to get your group together for — go hard or go home, I guess!

Perhaps the real treat here is seeing Jenner and Booker out in public together, as the two have kept their relationship on the down-low for awhile. The two have been dating for over a year, and celebrated their one-year anniversary last June with some adorable Instagram photos.

Even though the public doesn’t see a lot of the love birds, a source told People that the two are going strong. “This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship," a source said on April 26. “She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now.” And it is “obvious that they have something special going on.” Which means, of course, it’s important to start spending time with the friend group. What’s that saying? Something about, if you wanna be my lover, you gotta... something something?

Justin and Hailey have a pretty cute relationship themselves. Back in November, the singer posted a selfie of the two with a heartfelt caption for Hailey on her 25th birthday. “To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you,” he wrote. “My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife.” It’s too cute to handle.

Anyway, what better way to celebrate love than by spending a romantic holiday with your SO, your best friend, and their SO at the sports event of the year? Romance. It’s what you make of it, I guess!