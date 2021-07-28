Justin Sent The Most Supportive Message To Simone After Her Olympic Exit

After Simone Biles’ announced on July 27 that she would exit the Olympic women’s gymnastic team final and all-around final to focus on her mental health, Justin Bieber turned to social media to show his support. While the pop singer and gymnast haven’t ever actually met, the two share similar challenges living under the microscope known as the public eye. Justin Bieber’s Instagram about Simone Biles’ Olympic withdrawal was so supportive.

While at first, some reports stated Biles’ exit was due to a physical injury, the athlete revealed during a Team USA press conference, that this was not the case. "No injury, thankfully," she said. "That's why I took a step back, because I didn't want to do something silly out there and get injured, so I thought it was best if these girls took over and did the rest of the job, which they absolutely did. They're Olympic silver medalists now, and they should be really proud of themselves for how well they did last minute having to go in."

On July 26, Biles was struggling even before her decision to officially withdraw. She shared her feelings on Instagram, “It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard,” she wrote.

Then, on July 28, Bieber posted his own Instagram post with a lengthy caption in support of the most accomplished American gymnast of all time. “Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!" Bieber wrote. "I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as - what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul. Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why."

The singer compared Biles’ withdrawal to his own decision to cancel his Purpose world tour in July 2017 for the same reason: to focus on his mental health. “I’ve learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling,” he wrote about his decision at the time. “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE... so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be, and the father I want to be.”

In his most recent message to Biles’, Bieber wrote, “People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!! So proud of you @simonebiles."