People Are Trolling Justin For Wearing A Black Hoodie To The VMAs

Justin Bieber hit the VMAs stage on Sept. 12 for the first time since 2015, and he absolutely slayed every second of it. However, his on-stage ensemble had fans at home raising their eyebrows. The tweets trolling Justin Bieber's hoodie at the 2021 VMAs will have you rolling on the floor laughing.

ICYMI: The Biebs hit the stage with The Kid Laroi to perform their collab “Stay.” The pair opened the show by hyping the crowd up big-time with their hit, and, per usual, brought boundless energy to their stage show. But — Bieber also brought an air of mystery to the show with his outfit. JB rocked a massive black hoodie which featured a hood that basically covered his face for almost the entirety of the performance.

Perhaps he was cold inside the venue, or just wanted to keep things casual, but his low-key outfit stood out in the arena full of glitzy dresses and dapper suits. Fans found Bieber’s choice of outfit seriously strange, and they weren’t afraid to say it. Twitter instantly flooded with dozens of tweets questioning JB’s reason for wearing the hoodie.

At the same time, a true few loved Bieber’s low-key look.

Regardless of whether Beliebers were fans of his hooded look or not, there was no denying he rocked the stage. You can catch Bieber’s full performance with The Kid Laroi below.

Bieber also surprised fans by belting out a rendition of his song “Ghost” from his March 2021 album, Justice. Oh, and a flawless performance wasn’t the only thing Bieber had going for him at the VMAs. He was the most-nominated artist of the night with seven nods in total. Whether you agree with his fashion choices or not, it’s the Biebs’ world, and we’re all just living in it.