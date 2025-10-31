If there’s one person who knows how to get everyone talking by simply turning a look, it’s Julia Fox. So, naturally, Halloween is her Super Bowl. And the fashion it-girl took her opportunity to turn heads in a look that mixed high glam, blood stains, and a heaping helping of controversy. After the get-up was called out for being offensive, Fox explained the “statement” she was making.

For Halloween 2025, Fox dressed up as former First Lady Jackie Onassis Kennedy, recreating the iconic pink wool suit that Kennedy wore on the day of her husband’s assassination. To up the shock value, Fox’s suit was covered with fake blood, mimicking the blood-stained look that Kennedy wore to Lyndon B. Johnson’s swearing in ceremony as a palpable reminder of the tragedy that had befallen her husband.

Since President Kennedy’s assassination was a real tragic event that sent the whole nation into mourning back in 1963, many people voiced their offense at Fox’s costume choice. However, Fox is adamant that her look is a tribute to the power of femininity in the face of violence.

“I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement,” Fox wrote in her Oct. 31 Instagram post. “When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’” In Lady Bird Johnson’s journals, she wrote what Kennedy told her on that fateful day when she decided not to change out of her bloody outfit: “I want them to see what they have done to Jack.”

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fox continued by explaining why the idea of Kennedy in the blood-covered clothing spoke to her: “The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation. Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality.”

The model concluded by spelling out the important themes her look speaks to. “It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance,” Fox wrote. “Long live Jackie O.”