Bru From The Circle Wasn't Lying About Being TikTok Famous

Something big is brewing on the new season of The Circle... or should I say, Bru-ing. In just a matter of episodes, Josh “Bru” Brubaker has established himself as a force to be reckoned with inside the social media game, and it’s no surprise why. He is a TikTok star after all. But could his viral videos come back to bite him and destroy his gameplay? Here’s all the info on The Circle’s resident TikTok influencer, including Josh “Bru” Brubaker’s real job and Instagram.

Although he’s a recognizable TikTok personality, Bru entered The Circle by betting on honesty and playing as himself. The strategy served him well in the beginning, as he flew under the radar with a middle placement at the first rankings and formed a flirty “throuple” alliance with Alyssa and Yu Ling. While he wasn’t forthright about his TikTok fame, John was able to identify him right away. The only issue? Since John is playing as his mother Carol, he couldn’t tell anyone else about Bru’s social media fame outside The Circle without raising catfish suspicions.

It seems like only a matter of time before the rest of the players will piece together Bru’s influencer status, which could either help or hurt him in the end.

The Circle’s Bru’s Real Job

As he revealed on The Circle, Bru hosts a daily radio show that focuses on hit music and celebrity updates. His particular area of expertise is country music. He’s interviewed music superstars like Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood, and Camila Cabello.

The Circle’s Bru’s Age

Bru is 25 years old, just as he said on The Circle.

The Circle’s Bru’s Instagram

Bru’s Instagram is full of pics of all the events he attends to cover for his radio show, as well as several shots of him recording his show and interviewing celeb guests. He also shares a lot of romantic photos with his girlfriend Anna Sitar.

The Circle’s Bru’s TikTok

Bru rose to fame on TikTok, where he currently boasts over 4 million followers. He frequently posts videos in which he attempts viral challenges while hosting his radio show.