The 8 Most Brutal Jokes From The JoBros' Netflix Roast

Their wives didn’t hold back.
The Jonas Brothers are more than just chart-topping, bop-creating song masters. As it turns out, they’re three very brave souls. Joe, Nick, and Kevin took a daring leap of faith when they signed up for Netflix’s Jonas Brothers Family Roast (now streaming), and let’s just say they probably didn’t know what was coming for them. The hour-long special is full of zingers, and I’ve rounded up all the best jokes here.
Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson made an appearance on the Netflix special and cracked a joke about Nick’s acting skills. “Nick is a legit actor now. He’s won everything from a Kid’s Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award,” he said.