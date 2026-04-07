JoJo Siwa gave an in-depth answer to how she feels about her queer identity now, nearly one year into dating Chris Hughes. During an April 7 interview with Us Weekly, Siwa opened up about exploring her sexuality, all while living in the public eye.

“I obviously have shared my entire life since I was nine. I’ve never hid anything,” she said. “I was very honest when I was 17, and I fell in love with my best friend, who happened to be a girl who’s still a lovely friend to me today, but obviously our relationship didn’t work out clearly, but that doesn’t matter. She’s off living a wonderful life. I’m off living a wonderful life. But I never hid that. And so that was very, very real and very, very authentic. And then life does life.”

Siwa compared that past romance to her current relationship with Hughes, which started after they met during Celebrity Big Brother UK. “I continued to share my journey and continued to be honest and continued to be open,” she said. “This time, though, it was with a man, and all of a sudden, a lot of people who once were really supportive of me decided that, ‘Hey, bad!’”

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According to Siwa, it was a “really confusing” experience, but it didn’t change her approach to her relationship. “I think that for me personally, I will continue to keep sharing my journey. I will keep continuing to be an advocate for the LGBTQIA community. I will keep supporting. I will also keep being a member,” she said before clarifying, “It’s not… you don’t get a membership to the LGBTQIA community. But I am not straight. I clearly am not a straight human being. I could never say that I’m straight.”

Siwa continued, “Am I in a straight relationship? Yes. Am I in love with a man? Yes! Do I want to spend the rest of my life with him? Absolutely. But does that discredit my past? Absolutely not. Zero.”

The “Karma” singer added that she “really relate[s]” to terms like “queer, pansexual, bisexual” even though she generally doesn’t like labels. “If I had to put a label on it, just to basically shut people down, yeah, I would say I’m probably pansexual,” she said. “I fell in love with humans. I’ve dated girl, I’ve dated non-binary, and now I date boy, and I don’t know, I think just the love is, I’m very lucky to find a love as strong as I have with Chris.”