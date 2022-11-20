Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Got Married At The White House & Looked Beautiful

There are definitely some incredible perks when your grandpa is the president, like getting to say “I do” at one of the most iconic landmarks in the country. Naomi Biden’s wedding on Saturday, Nov. 19 was certainly a ceremony to remember, and she commemorated the occasion with a stunning family photo next to her new husband and her proud grandparents. For a glimpse at the private nuptials, check out Joe and Jill Biden’s photo from Naomi Biden’s White House wedding.

The White House announced Naomi’s wedding in a Nov. 19 press release, confirming the president’s granddaughter married her longtime boyfriend Peter Neal that morning on the White House South Lawn. The ceremony was attended by approximately 250 guests, but was closed to the press. Sources told CNN that Naomi walked down the aisle to a rendition of The Verve’s “Bitter Sweet Symphony,” and that her lacy white gown was designed by Ralph Lauren. Thankfully, the White House’s press release included an official photo of the newlyweds, so we can see the gorgeous wedding dress for ourselves.

“It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,” said President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in their statement. “Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”

The proud grandparents also congratulated the newlyweds in a sweet Instagram post.

Naomi and Peter have not yet shared any other photos from their big day themselves, although Peter has been posting a lot of sweet updates leading up to the wedding. A day before the ceremony, he shared a romantic pic of Naomi and himself obtaining their marriage license in a courthouse.

The White House wedding came a little over a year after Naomi and Peter got engaged in September 2021. Initially, it was unclear if Naomi’s wedding would take place at the White House, as Dr. Jill Biden had revealed her granddaughter didn’t request to use the location immediately after her engagement.

Naomi and Peter dated for four years before their wedding. The couple went Instagram official back in the summer of 2018 after being set up on a date by mutual friends. Both are recent law school graduates, who worked together on Biden’s presidential campaign.

From the very beginning, Naomi and Peter’s friends clearly knew the two would have a stellar connection, and now they’ve taken that bond to the next level. And they couldn’t have asked for a more perfect setting for their big moment.