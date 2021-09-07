One of President Joe Biden’s granddaughters, Naomi Biden, is officially engaged to her longtime beau and fellow law student, Peter Neal. The couple announced the happy news on Sept. 5 by sharing a sweet selfie on Instagram showing off her new ring — a stunning emerald-cut diamond — along with the simple caption, “Forever ♡.” Well wishes are already pouring in. But aside from his newly minted status as Naomi Biden’s fiancé, who is Peter Neal?

According to Guest of Guest, the University of Pennsylvania law student, 24, is said to have been an intern for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016 — a campaign he called “a wild, wild journey.” And before joining Clinton’s team, Peter served a stint as an intern at the White House during Barack Obama’s administration, where he likely worked mere feet from Naomi’s grandfather, then-Vice President Biden. That said, Peter and Naomi wouldn’t become an item (at least not an Instagram official item!) until 2018.

The couple has been near-inseparable for the past three years. Guest of Guest also reports that Peter is by Naomi’s side “at everything from caucus rallies to weddings.” And on Jan. 21, he posted a stunning photo of the two of them all dolled up for Naomi’s grandfather’s inauguration.

Beyond his politically active background, Peter also appears to have an adventurous side, sharing pictures from African savannas and ancient Greek ruins alike. (A solid match for Naomi, who was sharing snaps in Lake Como and Florence, Italy on Aug. 28 and Sept. 2, where she and Peter were said to have attended a friend’s wedding.)

The oldest of the Biden grandchildren, Naomi, 27, is the daughter of Hunter Biden (the president’s second son). In an interview with PBS News Hour, she proudly shared that her grandfather called his grandchildren each and every day, no matter what.

"He'll pick up our calls no matter where he is," Naomi said. "He'll be onstage, giving a speech, and we'd call him and he'd be like, 'What's wrong?!'"

Needless to say, Peter Neal is joining a pretty tight-knit (and highly political) family. Congrats, Peter and Naomi!