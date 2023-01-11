Jerrod Carmichael Went IN On Roasting The Golden Globes

Jerrod Carmichael wasted no time addressing the elephant in the room when he took to the stage to host the 2023 Golden Globes. For his opening monologue, Carmichael called out the Hollywood Foreign Press’ recent scandal, and he got real about why he wound up taking the hosting gig despite the controversy. Basically, Jerrod Carmichael’s 2023 Golden Globes quotes are full of hilarious shade.

Carmichael kicked off the big night by pointing out why the Golden Globes didn’t air in 2022. “This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which I would not say was a racist organization, did not have a Black member until George Floyd died. So, do with that information what you will,” he said.

Carmichael is referring to the 2021 Los Angeles Times exposé reporting financial and ethical misdeeds by the Golden Globes' governing body. In particular, the report revealed the group had zero Black members. In light of the controversy, the awards show was not broadcast in 2022, and many celebs and industry leaders called out the organization. Since then, HFPA has taken steps to reform, including banning gifts for members and expanding its voting body to be more racially diverse. NBC opted to resume televising the Globes for 2023, and many fans hope the HFPA will continue to improve.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here,” Carmichael announced. “I’m here because I’m Black.” The comedian went on to explain his apprehension when he found out about the job: “I was at home drinking tea, and I got a phone call from Stephen Hill. He said ‘Jerrod, I’m producing the 80th Golden Globes and it would be an honor if you would agree to be the host.’ I was like, ‘Whoa.’ One minute you’re making mint tea at home, and next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization. Life comes at you fast!’”

Rich Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Carmichael revealed he called up his friend Avery for some advice in his moral dilemma, and after he revealed he’d be paid $500,000 for the hosting job, she got real with him: “Boy, if you don’t put on a nice suit and take them white people’s money!”

He concluded the monologue by describing a request he got from HFPA president Helen Hoehne for a one-on-one meeting ahead of the show. “I said, ‘No thank you. I know a trap when I see a trap,’” Carmichael said. The meeting was to educate him on the changes the association has made since the 2021 exposé, which Carmichael brushed aside. “I took this job assuming they hadn’t changed at all,” he said. “I heard they got six new Black members, congrats to them, whatever. I'm here because I look out in this room and I see people I admire, people I would like to be like.”