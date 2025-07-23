It looks like Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon’s rumored relationship is still going strong after he was spotted at the screening of her new movie, Oh, Hi!, in New York City in July. They began working together on The Bear’s second season, which aired in June 2023. In the show, they’re on-again-off-again lovers Carmy and Claire. In September 2024, speculation surrounding the real-life duo started when they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles. And nearly one year later, the dating rumors surrounding White and Gordon have not slowed down.

On July 22, White supported Gordon’s latest project and attended the screening and after-party of the film alongside her parents. Per a People source, the duo held hands throughout the evening.

Back in September, photos obtained by TMZ showed White and Gordon enjoying some PDA during a day out in LA. The Bear co-stars were snapped kissing and hugging outside a car. Then, White opened the door for Gordon, and they left together.

At the time, a source told People that White and Gordon had “intense chemistry” while acting opposite each other. “There were set rumors early on that they had intense chemistry even when not filming,” the insider told the outlet. “They didn’t start hanging out romantically until a few weeks ago, though.”

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

“She spends time at his house. They go on lunch dates and seem to have a great time. They're affectionate, often in deep conversations and seem curious to get to know each other better,” People’s source continued.

Throughout the fall, the duo continued to go on dates in New York City. They had dinner at hotspots Via Carota and The Corner Store and attended a World Series game in Yankee Stadium together.

Neither White nor Gordon has commented on the dating rumors, but she did acknowledge the viral kissing photos during a June 2025 interview with Vanity Fair. “With the internet, I just think — I even see it in myself as a fan of things — we’re just a more judgmental society.”