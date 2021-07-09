J.Lo Disses A Clingy Ex In Her New Music Vid, So Is It About A-Rod?

J.Lo is in her clapback bag, y’all. The music video for her newest single, “Cambia El Paso,” dropped on July 9, along with the track itself. While I’m sort of mad she didn’t release this Latin summer bop sooner, I also get that ~ good art~ takes time to create. This visual isn’t just good, either — it’s AMAZING, because Jennifer Lopez may have dissed Alex Rodriguez in her “Cambia El Paso” video. I’m living!

Imagine having to break up with someone like Lopez. Tragic. Depressing. Earth-shattering! I can’t possibly imagine being in Rodriguez’s position — especially now that the singer has all but confirmed she’s back with her ex, Ben Affleck. Lopez has also admitted life has been treating her extremely well *despite* calling off her engagement with Rodriguez back in April.

“I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own,” she said in a July 5 interview with Apple Music. “I think once you get to that place, then amazing thing happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again… That’s where I’m at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming. And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me.”

OK, wow. So it’s obvious the international pop star has no regrets about everything she’s gone through this year, which we love to hear! The vibe of “Cambia El Paso” matches her positive energy, too. With a title that translates to “Change The Step,” the Spanish-language reggaeton banger features Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro and tells the v relatable story of a woman (J.Lo, presumably) who wants nothing more than “to be happy [and] live,” Lopez said.

In the video, in particular, the singer is shown blowing off — and, at one point, straight-up flipping off — her needy BF. (Interesting plot choice, considering A-Rod was supposedly clingy around Lopez... but anyways!)

“[‘Cambia El Paso’] is about change and it is about taking a step,” she further noted. “And it's like, at once I just advance, just take one step. It doesn't matter. Right. Left. Whatever. Take a step. When things don't feel right. When you need to change, 'Cambia El Paso,' that's it. That's all you have to do. And for me, it resonated right now. So it was a great thing."

Amy Sussman/SHJ2019/WireImage/Getty Images

I ~wonder~ what big change Lopez could possibly be referring to — surely not her blossoming romance with Affleck, right? *wink, wink*