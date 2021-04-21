Still itching for the reason why Jennifer Lopez broke up with Alex Rodriguez? Well, according to a source who reportedly spoke to People, Lopez apparently could no longer fully "trust" Rodriguez. The source also confirmed that it was, in fact, Lopez who apparently decided to call it quits. "She insisted on it," the source said of Lopez's decision to call off the engagement. "There are are too many issues that are unresolved."

While the couple may have looked totally in love from the outside, things were apparently not so great behind closed doors. "She has been pretty miserable and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex," the source told People. Another source added, "They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day."

The rumors Rodriguez had been unfaithful apparently only worsened their situation. "Whether or not he has cheated doesn't matter," a person who People described as a "music source" reportedly explained. "She won't tolerate the fear of it in the air between them."

Luckily, Lopez is apparently doing better nowadays. "Jennifer has been in these difficult situations before. She is not one to sit around and cry," the first source reportedly shared. "Her kids make her the happiest. She is doing well."

As for her relationship with Rodriguez, it sounds like the romantic part is definitely donezo. "They will try to be friends, and there is respect there," a person People described as a "Miami source" reportedly shared. "But they are definitely going their separate ways."

After months of rumors about trouble in their relationship, Lopez and Rodriguez formally announced their split in a statement to TODAY on April 15. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect or them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Here's to hoping they're both able to move on from this heartbreak in their own ways.