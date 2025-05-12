It’s not difficult to see why Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey are one of the most beloved celebrity couples. Their romance is the sweetest mix of goofy and adoring. A perfect example is Ritter recently going viral for proving he can “fight” for Lynskey after her fans thirsted for the Yellowjackets star in her Oscars after-party dress. But Ritter put the jokes to the side on Mother’s Day, writing a lengthy love letter to his “dream person.”

Ritter praised Lynskey for how she raises their 6-year-old daughter, who’s name and face the couple has kept private. “Our daughter is SO lucky to have you as her mother,” Ritter wrote on an Instagram post of various photos of Lynskey with their child. “The happiness that explodes out of your sweet face when you are with her is something to behold. Your patience, kindness, empathy, humor, strength and the way you look at the world are all qualities that I am so grateful our daughter get to see and model as a young girl coming into this crazy world. The fact that I get to be here watching the story between you two unfold is the greatest joy of my life.”

“She is who she is because you love her in the way everybody needs to be loved,” Ritter continued. “You listen to her and give her the respect of acknowledging the validity of her experiences, and you gently guide her towards solutions, or new ways of looking at things.”

He also expressed love for the meaningul piece of ink that Lynskey got tattooed on her arm: “I love that her little cat drawing is on your arm forever.”

“Thank you for creating and raising this little person with me, thank you for being who you are, thank you for being such a wonderful guiding light for our family,” Ritter wrote. “At my worst moments I could never have imagined being a part of something so beautiful, and I am so grateful you believed in me enough to allow me to try to be the person I felt you knew I was. I can’t wait to watch our daughter grow up and look over at you with pride a million times at the amazing person she is, with all the love and gratitude in the world.”

Ritter also reflected on his and Lynskey’s bond as a couple, marveling at how they “tackle andy and all obstacles” together. “In the good times and the tough times, you are a rock, and I love the way we can come up with solutions to problems, and work together to implement them! You do so much, and I see all of it,” he wrote.

Ritter added the 1988 song “Mother” by Danzig to the post. “You are such a magical person and you definitely deserve better than this terrible song but it made me laugh,” he wrote. “UNLIKE this song, you just get better and better as life goes on. Cannot wait for many, many more chapters of this, my favorite story.”

Although Lynskey took issue with her husband’s assessment of the Danzig song (“I love this song and isn’t it universally praised or do I run in the wrong circles??”), she returned all the love in a sweet comment on Ritter’s note.

“I love you so much Dring,” Lynskey replied. “Thank you for this beautiful post and for taking the time to make me feel this special today. I always love your long captions and when one is created especially for me it is the greatest gift in the universe. I feel like I won a very lovely prize. Thank you for creating this little person with me. You’re the best dad in the world and she and I are so lucky to have you. I love you forever.”