Jason Has *Thoughts* About Christine Reportedly Leaving Selling Sunset

A major player is leaving Selling Sunset, and Jason Oppenheim is speaking out about it. On Aug. 17, it was reported that Christine Quinn, a known pot-stirrer in The Oppenheim Group, will not be returning for the upcoming Season 6 and 7 of the Netflix reality series. Oppenheim, the head of The O Group and a co-star on Selling Sunset has “zero concerns about Season 6 and 7 being our best,” even after Quinn’s reported departure.

TMZ originally reported that Quinn is leaving Selling Sunset, and the outlet also spoke to Oppenheim about his feelings about the casting shake-up. Since Quinn has a history of antagonizing the rest of the Selling Sunset cast, TMZ asked Oppenheim who he thinks the new “villain” of the series will be in Quinn’s absence. “There are a lot of strong personalities, including two new women,” Oppenheim said. “So, I don't want to use the word villain, but I think that there's going to be interesting dynamics that will appear."

Oppenheim also said he doesn’t totally “know the details" of Quinn’s reported exit and that he doesn’t “get involved in that stuff.” He did, however, say he’s open to Quinn returning to the show. “I think it'd be cool if she popped on,” he said.

Netflix

Even though there’s been some tension with Quinn in the past, Oppenheim made it clear there are no hard feelings. “You know, I always follow my agents’ lead," he told TMZ. "I always want them to do what's best for themselves. I know she's starting her own thing, and I supported her in that. I would never question any agent's decision in their professional endeavors. I always think that they're capable of making their own decisions. I'll advise and support, but I would never get upset at anyone for leaving. Honestly, I want the best for Christine, and if she thinks that's best, then I support that."

Quinn left The O Group in April 2022 to launch her new crypto real estate venture RealOpen alongside her husband Christian Dumontet.

"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched," Quinn told PEOPLE. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

The first five seasons of Selling Sunset are streaming on Netflix now.