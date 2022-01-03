Janet's New Doc Will Directly Address Her 2004 Super Bowl Scandal With JT

Janet Jackson is ready to share her truth. On Saturday, Jan. 1, the 55-year-old music legend unveiled the first full-length trailer for her upcoming documentary, JANET. The clip, which is about four minutes long, teases it’ll show the star’s rise to fame, as well as the setbacks she’s experienced throughout her career, including her and Justin Timberlake's infamous 2004 Super Bowl scandal, which is known as "Nipplegate.” JANET is premiering soon, so if you’re interested in hearing Jackson’s side of the story, here’s everything you need to know about her documentary, which is coming later this January.

Jackson first teased her documentary in September 2021. At the time, she dropped a minute-long teaser for the film that hinted it would tell her story through an “unfiltered” lens. “This is my story told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes,” Jackson said during the clip. “This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

On New Year’s Day, Jackson finally released an extended trailer for JANET and it’s got people talking over some controversial topics she’ll address. Besides her 2004 Super Bowl scandal, which involved an accidental nip slip on live TV, Jackson will discuss her brother Michael Jackson’s sexual abuse allegations.

Celebrities like Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Paula Abdul are also set to appear in the film to talk about the “Rhythm Nation” singer’s career.

If you’re planning on watching JANET when it premieres, here’s what you need to know.

When will the JANET documentary premiere?

The first part of the JANET documentary is set to air on Friday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch the JANET documentary?

Fans can watch JANET on both Lifetime and A&E.

Is there a trailer for the JANET documentary?

Lifetime shared the extended trailer for JANET on YouTube on Jan. 1.

Mark Jan. 28 in your calendars because you won’t want to miss the premiere of JANET.