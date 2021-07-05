Jamie Lynn Said She Has Received Death Threats After Britney's Testimony

Fans are less than pleased with Jamie Lynn Spears’ handling of her sister’s conservatorship hearing, and they’re making themselves heard. Jamie Lynn Spears said she's gotten death threats over the #FreeBritney movement (and her noticeable silence throughout). And while she did finally speak out on June 28, many fans say it was too little too late. Unfortunately, this had posed a scary reality for Jamie Lynn.

Jamie Lynn took to Instagram on July 2 to plead with fans for more empathy. As she explained in a short statement, she and her daughters are receiving threats online. "Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children. -JLS," the former Zoey 101 star wrote.

Her message arrived one week after she shared a much longer statement on Instagram. She spoke out about her older sister’s court hearing in a video posted to her IG story. "I think it is extremely clear since the day I was born, I've only loved, adored, and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bullsh*t,” she said in one part of the video.

Instagram

Jamie Lynn defended her decision to wait to speak out by saying she wanted her sister to have the floor first. "The only reason I hadn't before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do," Jamie Lynn said.

"But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say,” she added. After receiving backlash for the video, Jamie Lynn was forced to disable comments on her Instagram page.

Fans are still criticizing Jamie Lynn over her handling of the situation, but hopefully they’ll leave violence out of their messages.