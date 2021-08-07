There’s another celeb on the list of those who prefer to avoid bathing “too much.” Jake Gyllenhaal recently revealed he doesn’t enjoy showering as much as you might expect, and fans are so shook after the revelation. The wide mix of responses are all over Twitter, and these tweets about Jake Gyllenhaal saying he doesn’t bathe often are kind of split.

During an interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday, Aug. 5, the celeb revealed something behind that mysterious, suave swagger. When asked about his bathing habits, Gyllenhaal responded, "More and more, I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere," he said. "So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves." Hilariously, he’s also “baffled” by loofahs.

“I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature,” said Gyllenhaal. “They feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it’s amazed me.”

Well, now that fans know a little too much about the star’s shower habits and his odd thoughts about loofahs, there’s a lot of noise on Twitter from fans.

And, oh my, the memes about it:

Other fans seem to at least either agree slightly with Gyllenhaal or had him pegged for someone who avoided bathing before he admitted it:

People are also bringing up the recent interview on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast, Armchair Expert, where Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis said they didn’t bathe often, and only bathe their kids when dirt is visible. “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” said Kutcher. Now some people are calling it a strange Hollywood celeb movement:

And, of course, there had to be a Bubble Boy joke:

Whatever Gyllenhaal’s hygiene beliefs are, most stans are ~not~ here for it, and wish he would go take a long shower.