Spoiler alert: This post discusses the Season 3 finale of Tell Me Lies.

A lot of Tell Me Lies fans might find Stephen and Lucy’s final moment in Season 3 to be frustrating, but to Jackson White, it was pure comedy. The actor tells Elite Daily why the gas station moment was the “perfect” way to end the series, and what he imagines Stephen did after driving off.

Naturally, Stephen steals the spotlight in Season 3’s finale, blowing up Bree and Evan’s wedding with a literal mic drop at the reception, in which he exposed everyone’s toxic lies. Most crucially, he destroyed Lucy’s friendship with Bree by revealing that Bree was the one to release the tape that got Lucy expelled. As Lucy starts to spiral, Stephen convinces her to leave with him.

Against her better judgment, Lucy gets in Stephen’s car... only for him to abandon her at a gas station moments later. Well, at least Stephen left Lucy’s purse on the ground for her before he deserted her.

“Yeah, he’s a good guy, right?” White jokes. “He leaves her her cash. You find out he’s a good guy in the end.”

After showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer confirmed Tell Me Lies is not continuing with a fourth season, this wound up serving as the show’s final scene ever. White loved the ending immediately, finding the humor in Stephen’s predictably insensitive behavior. “That’s hilarious to me,” White says. “I just think that’s so funny. I read that, and I was like, ‘Yes, perfect.’”

While the abandonment clearly affects Lucy, who falls into a mixture of laughing and crying after realizing she’s been duped once again, White doesn’t believe Stephen gave the decision a second thought.

“I feel like he just went and got a steak dinner after that,” White says. “You know those people that just don’t sit with discomfort or remorse, they don’t have guilt because they just don’t stop to feel it? I don’t think he stops to think about things too much.”