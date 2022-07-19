This New Only Murders Mystery Is Going To Be Rough For Oliver Stans

The new season of Only Murders In The Building began with a new case to solve, asking, “Who offed Bunny?” But that hasn’t been the only question that’s needed an answer. From wondering about the legitimacy of the enigmatic Alice to the question of who wanted the painting of Charles’ father, mini mysteries keep spawning. But the latest episode brings even more serious drama: Is Teddy Dimas Will’s biological dad?

Warning: Spoilers for Only Murders In The Building Season 2, Episode 5 follow. This episode was narrated by Will Putnam, who had been leaning on his father, Oliver, for help in putting on a kids’ theater performance of The Wizard of Oz. He was also doing a project with his son on their family ancestry, bringing up photos and memories of his father in the late 1970s and mid-1980s when he was still a major party animal.

This dovetailed into some of the answers achieved in this episode, as Oliver returned to those old tricks and party games he used to play, hoping to out Mabel’s new love interest, Alice, for being sus. He insisted everyone had a tell when they’re lying, and he could spot them. Unfortunately, sometimes the lies people are telling aren’t the ones you think, and Oliver wound up humiliating Alice after she admitted she lied about her upbringing to seem more legit in art world.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

But humiliation may also be something Oliver was about to experience, as the ancestry tests for his grandson’s school project came back. Like so many people who do these sorts of tests, Will may have discovered hidden secrets about his family, as his ancestry came back a match for his mother, but on his father’s side? Pure Greek.

That might not seem like an issue, except for one thing: Oliver’s 100% Irish. However, he’s been friends for a long time with someone of 100% Greek descent — Teddy Dimas. (Cut to a shot from the late 1970s, in which Teddy and Oliver’s wife exchange nervous glances over Oliver’s head as he babbled on about “tells.”)

Perhaps this secret is what Teddy was referring to when he promised to have his revenge on Oliver in Episode 4? It certainly puts a different spin on his expletive-filled wording.

Only Murders In the Building Season 2 continues with new episodes on Wednesday on Hulu.