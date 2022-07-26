Is Jeremy Allen White Single? Here's All The Info

If Jeremy Allen White didn’t steal your heart as the playful yet combative Lip Gallagher in Shameless then maybe his role as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear will win you over. Whether you knew White way back in 2011 or just discovered him on the Hulu home screen in June, it comes as no surprise that he has quickly become the internet’s latest heartthrob. This begs the question: Is White single? Here’s what I know.

Sorry to all those crushing on White, but he is a married man. He met his now-wife Addison Timlin in high school when they were just 14. “I was instantly very much into her and she, me too, I think," he told GQ in a July 2022 interview. "But she had a boyfriend. I was just so clumsy about all that stuff. And then she went to a different school and I was really broken up." Luckily the two reunited on the set of the 2008 film Afterschool, and it appears they have been inseparable ever since.

While there is no info on exactly when they started dating, in a 2013 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Timlin revealed that she was seeing someone. “I've got a sweetheart who I will not disclose,” she told the outlet at the time. “We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance.”

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

They married on October 18, 2019 and celebrated their nuptials with a simple backyard ceremony, complete with matching denim jackets. Since then, the couple has welcomed two children together, Ezer Billie White, 3, and Dolores Wild White, 1.

So who is the woman that stole our onscreen boyfriend’s heart? If Timlin looks familiar to you, you probably recognize her as Alana in the 2014 rom-com That Awkward Moment or as Sasha Bingham in the Showtime series Californication. Still not ringing any bells? You may know her as Juliet from the We The Kings’ “Check Yes Juliet” music video.

White and Timlin are pretty much couple goals, and they’re super supportive of each other’s careers. In October 2016, White posted an Instagram photo of Timlin’s film Little Sister with the caption, “Hey guys go watch my favorite thing do what she does best, NY at the metrograph on demand everywhere else.”

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Timlin shows that same level of support for White. On June 23, 2022, she made the sweetest Instagram post when The Bear premiered on Hulu. “Today is the day The Bear comes out of the brilliant minds and open hearts and onto your tv screen. It is always a privilege to witness the work Jeremy puts in and the result will always take my breathe [sic] away,” she captioned the post. “Congratulations to the whole team but to Jeremy especially, watching your dreams come true will always put a fire in my heart. I am infinitely proud and also very pleased to turn to you and say-I told you so.”

White replied to her post, “I love you. Thank you for keeping my head right when things get wobbly. And thanks for always listening.” Could they get any cuter?

Well, there you have it. White may not be single, but he might just win the award for Husband of the Year.