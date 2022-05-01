Andrew Garfield Cleared Up That Rumor That He Is Retiring From Acting

Andrew Garfield gave fans a scare recently after he stated that he would be taking some time off from work, which quickly snowballed into rumors that he is giving up on acting for good. The buzzy actor has been incredibly busy recently, so it’s no wonder he wants to take a step back, but his recent comments had all of his fans worrying about the same thing: Is Andrew Garfield retiring from acting? Garfield set the record straight about his acting plans during an appearance on The View on Thursday, April 28.

ICYMI, the retirement rumors all started after Garfield opened up taking time off from work in an April 27 Variety interview. “I’m going to rest for a little bit,” Garfield said. “I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile.”

Since the interview got some fans questioning whether or not Garfield would be done with film and television for good, the 38-year-old took the time to clear up the rumors during his appearance on The View a day after that interview was published. Joy Behar asked him about the gossip, and Garfield began by playing along with the idea. “Yeah I’m retiring officially,” he said jokingly. “No, I’m done. I have no desire to — I have enough money just to live in a camper van for the rest of my life and I’m done.”

As the panel on The View laughed and pressed him further, Garfield revealed his real plans. “I don’t know where that [rumor] came from,” he said. “I’m just having a holiday.”

Garfield went on by sharing that he’s been “working hard” and “loving the work” he’s been doing, but needs “a month of a break, maybe two” to relax. Finally, he set the record straight once and for all, saying, “I’m not retiring.”

Of course, Garfield has been busy in the past year with a slew of major releases hitting theaters back to back. There was the Oscar contenders The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick … Boom!, along with his long-anticipated return as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. On top of all that, his new true crime series, Under the Banner of Heaven, officially dropped on FX on April 28. It’s no wonder he needs a bit of a break, but don’t worry about him disappearing forever!