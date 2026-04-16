Iris Defends Hannah Amid Love Island: Beyond The Villa Backlash

The Love Island USA Season 7 cast is clearly done playing nice. In the premiere episode of Beyond the Villa Season 2, Hannah Fields took the “love” out of Love Island by popping off at her former partner Pepe Garcia, calling him a “p*ssy,” “bald” “loser” in a fiery tirade. The flurry of insults was rooted in unseen drama between Garcia and his other formerly close connection Iris Kendall. And after viewers were divided by Fields’ confrontational moment, Kendall came to her bestie’s defense, telling the haters that they don’t recognize what true friendship looks like.

The first episode of Beyond the Villa Season 2 highlighted Kendall and Fields’ close friendship, with the pair saying they bonded after both “surviving” relationships with Garcia in Fiji. It’s immediately evident they both have bad blood towards Garcia, with Kendall alleging that he made up a story about her boyfriend TJ Palma hooking up with someone else. So, when it was time for the whole cast to meet up for the first time, Kendall and Palma were notably icy towards Garcia. But Fields brought enough heat for all of them.

“Are you too p*ssy to say sorry to Iris in person?” Fields asked Garcia during a bar meet-up, where Garcia and Kendall sat at separate tables and didn’t interact. “All those girls over there, not a single word. I mean, we’re pushing 30; come on, I thought we’d have some communication skills.”

When Garcia tried to fight back, Fields loudly shut him down: “And that’s why you’re bald! Loser, you’re such a loser!” she yelled while walking away.

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The interaction stirred up some backlash from viewers, with viral reactions calling Fields’ behavior “embarrassing,” immature, and overly dramatic. Amid the backlash, Kendall came to her friend’s defense.

“To my sweet Hannah Banana: you are the greatest person to have ever walked into my life,” Kendall posted to her Instagram Stories on April 15. “To have a friend like you is a blessing. I know your heart, I know your intentions, and I know the way you show up for the people you love. You’re strong, you’re real, and you never shrink yourself down and I’ll always stand beside that & do the same for you if you were as hurt as I was.”

After praising her “best friend and sister for life,” Kendall took a different tone with the people disapproving of Fields’ behavior. “To the others: If you are upset that my best friend had my back and was upset for me for being disrespected PUBLICLY, then you all need better friends.”