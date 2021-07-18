The iCarly Reboot Is Officially Coming Back For Season 2

The world is so wonderful! After the success of the acclaimed iCarly revival on Paramount+, Carly and the rest of the Bushwell Plaza gang are officially returning for Season 2. While you do some random dancing in celebration, allow me to give you the rundown on everything you need to know about the next installment.

ICYMI: The iCarly reboot takes place a decade after the beloved Nickelodeon show of the same name, as Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) moves back to Seattle and decides to relaunch iCarly, the hit web show that made her an online star in the original. But the world of internet celebrities and influencing has changed drastically since fans last saw Carly, and reviving the show is almost as difficult as figuring out dating, friendships, and life in general as a young adult. Luckily, Carly and the gang navigate these challenges with all the trademark iCarly charm you’ve been missing.

The new series has also managed to grow and change to still appeal to the fans who grew up watching the show. It understands modern social media in a way that doesn’t feel out of touch, and manages to feel fresh and sex-positive rather than retreading old material. It’s the rare reboot that actually holds a candle to the original, and luckily, fans can now look forward to iCarly Season 2. Here’s what to know about it.

iCarly Revival Season 2 Release Date

Filming for Season 1 took place from March to late June 2021, with the revival premiering on June 17. Deadline recently confirmed that production on Season 2 of the iCarly reboot will begin this fall. So if everything goes according to plan, the next installment will likely premiere sometime in the spring or summer of 2022.

iCarly Revival Season 2 Cast

Expect all the main iCarly revival cast members to return for Season 2. That includes Cosgrove as Carly Shay herself, Jerry Trainor as Carly’s eccentric older brother Spencer, Nathan Kress as Carly’s longtime friend and producer Freddie, Laci Mosley as Carly’s best friend and roommate Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Freddie’s stepdaughter Millicent. Since original cast member Jennette McCurdy (aka Sam) decided not to return for the revival after quitting her acting career, fans probably shouldn’t hold out hope for a cameo. But I’d love to be proven wrong!

iCarly Revival Season 2 Plot

Like Season 1, the iCarly revival’s sophomore season will presumably follow Carly as she continues making an updated version her beloved iCarly web show with the help of her friends. Through a series of mishaps, the gang navigate life as 20-somethings and adjust to the very different world of online content creation. More of Spencer’s art career, please!

iCarly Revival Season 2 Trailer

No trailer for Season 2 of the iCarly revival has been released yet, but you can check this space for more updates as they arrive.