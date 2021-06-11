I Can't Handle Miranda Cosgrove Recreating This Iconic Meme In The iCarly Reboot

Interesting! With the iCarly reboot set to debut on June 17, many fans’ nostalgia is at an all-time high. And the new series isn’t afraid to pay homage to what came before: Just look at how Miranda Cosgrove’s recreation of her iconic Nickelodeon meme broke Twitter.

If you spend any amount of time online, you definitely know the image I’m talking about: Young Cosgrove smirking behind a computer screen while holding a can and says, “Interesting.” Fun fact: Contrary to popular belief, this legendary pic isn’t actually from iCarly at all. It’s from a 2006 episode of the earlier Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh, in which Cosgrove played the main characters’ devious little sister Megan. In that particular scene, she’s researching skin diseases to trick Drake (Drake Bell) into thinking he’s sick.

Nonetheless, the meme has become part of Cosgrove’s legacy as a Nickelodeon it-girl, so it’s only right she recreated it in the opening sequence for the iCarly reboot. The intro shows a series of peeks at a now-adult Carly Shay’s life as a content creator, alongside her new best friend Harper (Laci Mosley), old pal Freddie (Nathan Kress), and her lovably weird older brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor). One of those clips features Cosgrove smirking at a laptop with a can in her hands, aka the spitting image of her unforgettable Drake and Josh moment.

Of course, Twitter absolutely lost it.

The iCarly revival may have revived an almost 15-year-old scene, but by the sound of it, the new series will be well worth checking out on its own. Set 10 years after the original show, this version will follow Carly and her BFFs as they help each other through their 20s and attempt to restart her popular web series.

One major difference? Jeanette McCurdy, who played Carly’s best friend, Sam Puckett, will be absent because she’s retired from acting. But don’t worry — Sam’s old co-hosts definitely haven’t forgotten about her.

“Definitely, we touch a lot on the whole relationship with Sam and where Sam's at in the pilot episode," Cosgrove recently told Entertainment Weekly. "And then we mention her a little bit throughout the season, so we'll definitely explain that on the show."

iCarly premieres on Paramount+ on June 17, 2021.