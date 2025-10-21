An important piece of Hunger Games lore is being rewritten in the new theatrical adaptation, and longtime fans of the franchise are not exactly thrilled about the change. In the newly opened stage play Hunger Games On Stage, which premiered on the West End on Oct. 20, several interesting details that were not fully explored in the first book of Suzanne Collins’ saga are brought to light. While some of these additions are exciting franchise loyalists, there’s one alteration to Katniss’ lore that has the fandom up in arms.

Though Collins did not author Hunger Games On Stage, it was created in collaboration with her, so it can be considered canon. The production largely follows the plot of the first book and movie faithfully, but also emphasizes some new insights that haven’t been touched on as much before (like Cato proposing to Clove and references to Effie and Haymitch’s history).

There’s one out-and-out change from the books, and it has to do with Katniss’ iconic Mockingjay pin. In Collins’ first book, it’s Madge Undersee, the daughter of District 12’s mayor, who gifts Katniss the accessory after she volunteers as tribute. The Mockingjay symbol would go on to become emblematic of Katniss’ rebellion against the Capitol, becoming so powerful that she herself would adopt Mockingjay as a codename.

Madge’s motivation for the gift becomes much clearer in the recently released Sunrise on the Reaping, which provides more information about her aunt, the original wearer of the Mockingjay pin who participated in the Hunger Games that Haymitch won.

However, the stage play erases Madge from Katniss’ story, and instead makes the controversial choice for Gale to gift her the Mockingjay pin. “The one Hunger Games On Stage change that broke my heart and made me rage,” a patron who attended the play’s premiere wrote, “GALE now gives Katniss her mockingjay pin. And is the one who will forever become the reason she even becomes associated with the mockingjay moniker.”

The revelation was not well-met by fans, especially since Gale isn’t exactly the most popular character in the franchise. “Genuinely like if they needed to cut down the cast it could have been her mother or something,” one fan responded. “Not even Prim?! tf why Gale,” another wrote.

The Hunger Games On Stage is currently running at the Canary Wharf Theatre in London.