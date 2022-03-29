If the Oscars are “Hollywood’s biggest night,” then the Grammys are “music’s biggest night.” The wide-ranging awards show, which seeks to honor every kind of audio recording — from podcasts to audiobooks to music — marks the highest honor for those working in the industry, and celebrities turn out in droves for it. Here’s how to watch and stream the 2022 Grammys to see all the action.

Traditionally, “awards season” ends with the Academy Awards. It’s not a rule or anything — nowhere is it written: “Awards season begins with the Venice Film Festival in August and ends whenever the Oscars are held.” Like many things in Hollywood, it’s simply something that developed over time, and people have honored it.

But this year is different. Despite the Grammys’ best efforts to happen within the bounds of awards season, the ongoing variant outbreaks forced the 2022 ceremony to be rescheduled from its initially planned indoor event at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. Instead, it was moved to April 3 at that MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

That means, for the first time in a long time, there’s still red carpet goodness to look forward to post-Oscars. And there are plenty of viewing options for those planning to tune in.

Like the Oscars, the Grammys are under a long-term contract with a single broadcast channel; in this case, it’s CBS. But CBS does not have exclusive rights to cover the red carpet, so those who want to watch the pre-show festivities can do so on channels like E!.

Fans should note the Grammys will have already started when the red carpet begins; the show technically beings at 5:30 p.m. ET, 30 minutes before the official red carpet broadcast. Giving out awards before the broadcast was a controversial decision for the Oscars 2022; however, it’s actually how the Grammys have handled most of the awards given out for the past few years. LeVar Burton will host the untelevised part, and stars will be cycling in and out of the building to appear on the red carpet between the categories in which they are nominated.

For the televised part of the ceremony (hosted by Trevor Noah), those with cable or a digital antenna should tune in to their local CBS channel. The show will also stream on CBS.com, which fans can watch with their cable/satellite login.

For cord-cutters who use alternate methods for TV access like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, etc., simply log in to your app and tune in to CBS. Also, CBS’ parent company is Paramount, and its exclusive streaming service is Paramount+, so P+ subscribers will be able to stream the event live via the app.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Apr. 3, 2022, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.