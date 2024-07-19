How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days was a quintessential rom-com of the early 2000s. It had all the essentials: major chemistry between Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, an iconic yellow dress moment, and an off-key “You’re So Vain” performance. Fans aren’t the only ones who think so, either. During a July 17 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Hudson discussed the possibility of a sequel with host Andy Cohen, and apparently, both she and McConaughey are “totally” open to a sequel, revisiting their characters Andie Anderson and Benjamin Barry.

Per Deadline, when Cohen asked if they had ever considered creating a follow-up to the iconic romantic comedy, Hudson confirmed they had thought about making a second movie. “I think they’re always thinking about that,” she said, even 21 years later.

According to Hudson, the most important factor would be a high-quality script. “All that matters would be the script and if Matthew and I were into the script,” she continued. “I think we're both totally open, it has just never happened.”

The movie followed Andie and Ben’s tumultuous relationship as she attempted to “lose” him within a 10-day window for an article she was writing, and he was trying to get her to fall in love with him as part of a workplace bet. Spoiler alert: They ended up happily ever after, riding off into the sunset on Ben’s motorcycle.

John Clifford/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hudson and McConaughey might need a script before they’re fully on board, but fans of the film don’t share that hesitation. After Deadline shared a post on IG about the possibility of a sequel, plenty of commenters were excited about the potential. “Yes please. Frost us!” one wrote. Another responded, “Please. I beg.”

But not everyone is overjoyed about more sequels. ICYMI, in July, a Devil Wears Prada 2 was confirmed (and Meryl Streep is reportedly reprising her role). In March, Lindsay Lohan confirmed Freaky Friday 2 was happening. The trend might be taking over Hollywood, but fans aren’t totally happy about it. “Can we stop with the sequels?” one critic wrote in reference to a potential How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days 2. Another commented, “Enough with the remakes and sequels 👏👏👏👏.”