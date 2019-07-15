ARMY, Here’s How To Join BTS' Global Official Fan Club

There’s not a day that goes by when BTS isn’t taking over the internet. They’re almost always trending online for their new music and live performances, as well as their swoon-worthy red carpet looks and selfies. They’re social media kings, which is no wonder why they’ve won Billboard’s Top Social Artist Award for the past five years in a row. If you’re a new member of the BTS ARMY, you might not know you can get even more BTS content just by becoming a member of their Global Official Fanclub on Weverse. If you’re interested in joining, here’s all the deets.

Besides Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, BTS can be found on a social media app called Weverse, which is owned by the group’s label, HYBE. Weverse is unlike any other social platform because it specifically focuses on creating a community where fans can connect with their fave artists, as well as interact with other fans.

On top of that, Weverse offers fans the ability to gain exclusive content from their fave artists by becoming a Global Official Fanclub member. It’s a service you have to pay for, but it comes with a lot of perks, and the best part is, they last last year-round. So, how does the membership work? Let me break it down.

What You Need

The first thing you should know is that you'll need a few things in order to gain access to BTS' ARMY Fanclub:

An account on the Weverse app and Weverse Shop A Paypal account $22-$150 for the cost of membership, depending on which package you choose.

"Are there different packages?" you ask. Yes, beginning September 2020, Weverse began offering two different types of memberships in order to give fans with different budgets more purchasing options.

Types of Memberships

ARMY Membership

The basic package is the ARMY membership, which costs about $22. Upon registering for this membership fanclub, fans will get the following perks:

A mobile membership card (Physical cards are available for purchase as part of the membership kit)

The opportunity to purchase special membership-only BTS goods

Benefits for purchasing BTS content on Weverse (Early release, members-only price, etc.)

The opportunity to pre-book BTS concerts and participate in raffles

The opportunity to apply for attending music shows featuring BTS

View members-exclusive image, video, and sound content on BTS Weverse

The opportunity to apply for or participate in online and offline special BTS events

The opportunity to purchase a Membership Kit (One purchase during the membership period)

If you’re wondering about the Membership Kit, it’s an optional product that can be purchased separately from the basic ARMY Membership, but more on that later.

ARMY Membership: Merch Pack

The Merch Pack includes all the basic benefits from the ARMY Membership, as well as other perks that are only available to those who buy this pumped-up package. As you can expect, the Merch Pack is a little pricey (it’s $150), so fans will want to consider if it’s something they really want to splurge on. To help ARMYs decide, here are all the benefits that come with it:

A mobile membership card (Physical cards are available for purchase as part of the membership kit)

The opportunity to purchase special membership-only BTS goods

Benefits for purchasing BTS content on Weverse (early release, members-only price, etc.)

The opportunity to pre-book BTS concerts, and participate in raffles

The opportunity to apply for attending music shows featuring BTS

View members-exclusive image, video, and sound content on BTS Weverse

The opportunity to apply for or participate in online and offline special BTS events

The opportunity to purchase a Membership Kit (one purchase during the membership period)

Four Merch Boxes (you only have to pay shipping and handling)

The four Merch Boxes will be sent out at different times of the year for those who purchase the Merch Pack membership.

BTS' first merch box came with an outbox, ARMY blanket, a fabric poster, and a photo.

The second merch box dropped in February 2021 and it was a cute, purple picnic set that included an outbox, a picnic basket set that includes dishware, a photo card, and a tattoo sticker.

Fans can find out when the other Merch Boxes will become available under the “Membership” tab on the Weverse Shop app.

Membership Kit

So much BTS goodness, right? But that’s not all! Regardless of whether fans choose the basic ARMY Membership or Merch Pack, they can purchase the ARMY Membership Kit for even more content.

Brace yourselves, ARMY, because this year’s package comes with the following products:

File Rack

Membership Card

ARMY.ZIP

Poster

Photo Card

ID Photo and Package

Keyboard Sticker

To-do memo pad

The Membership Kit will be delivered to fans in the quarter after they signed up for the membership.

Special Membership Renewal Gift

The perks don’t stop there. Fans who renew their membership rather than starting it for the first time get even more surprises. In 2020, if an ARMY membership holder renewed their membership from 60 days prior to 30 days after the expiration date, they got a digital thank you message written in a BTS member’s handwriting on an unreleased group photo as a renewal gift. Fans receive the gift once the renewal membership purchase has been confirmed. (The renewal gift is subject to change from year to year).

So, here's how you can join and take advantage of all these ARMY perks.

How To Register For Membership On The Weverse Shop

The registration process starts on the Weverse Shop. All you have to do to start is log in to BTS' artist store on the Weverse Shop app (using the same user ID as the one you use on Weverse) and click on the "Membership" tab.

After that, you'll be asked to enter in all the personal info and registration details necessary to enroll in the ARMY Fanclub. Just make sure that you register with your legal name that matches the name on your legal ID (to take advantage of those real-life perks mentioned earlier).

Only Korean credit cards are accepted on the Weverse Shop, so select PayPal for your payment option and then check out, and then the app will easily connect to your PayPal account to complete the purchase.

And voila! You're done!

How To View Membership Content On Weverse

Once you purchase membership to the ARMY Fanclub, you will immediately gain access to all it has to offer digitally. So, to access that content, all you have to do is log in to the Weverse app, where you'll see a brand-new tab in the top-right for ARMY Fanclub members only.

After clicking on that tab, you'll see all the exclusive content that's already been uploaded for ARMY Fanclub members, as well as all future exclusive content.

Now, go register and enjoy all the new ARMY Fanclub has to offer!