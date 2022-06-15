It took 12 years for Hwang Dong-hyuk to get Squid Game made and 12 days for the show to become the biggest series in Netflix history. A second season was always a guarantee (and probably more after). But fans did not see that the streaming service would attempt to stage its own real-life version. Here’s how to apply for Netflix’s Squid Game reality show for those who have always wanted to participate in a real-life Hunger Games.

For those who couldn’t stomach watching the original series because horror doesn’t appeal, the titular Squid Game is a contest made up of 456 players who risk their lives to play deadly games for the chance to win ₩45.6 billion. (That’s $38 million in U.S. dollars; €33 million, or £29 million U.K.) Upon arrival, those competing discover that losing isn’t just being ejected from the game; it’s ritual slaughter. But hey, for every contestant body buried, the pot increases by ₩100 million ($77.5k US/€74.5k/£64.2k).

Sounds fun, right? Netflix thinks so, anyway. To that end, not only is there a Squid Game Season 2, which follows the on-screen fictional drama of those who compete in the games, there’s now Squid Game: The Challenge. It’s a reality competition series, and it’s currently casting 456 real players to compete for the largest jackpot in television history, $4.56 million in U.S. dollars (€4.3 million/£3.7 million/₩5.8 billion).

So how does one apply, assuming being ejected from the game is not a one-way ticket to six feet under? Netflix has set up a website and is taking applications. There are three portals — one for U.S. casting, one for U.K. casting, and one for Global casting; hence the Grand Prize money being translated into multiple currencies. Only one catch: according to the announcement, the Front Man is searching for English Language speakers only from any part of the world for this round.

For those eager to watch the series, it will be a 10-episode competition produced for Netflix by the same people who are behind Netflix’s hit reality series, The Circle. As part of the announcement, the Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, Brandon Riegg, said, “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

Neither Squid Game Season 2 nor Squid Game: The Challenge have official release dates as yet.