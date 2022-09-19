These Tweets About House Of The Dragon's Green Wedding Are Vicious

There were turning points in Game of Thrones that turned it from HBO’s fantasy dragon show into the biggest show in the world. Several of those moments included weddings: Sansa’s Gold Wedding, the Freys’ Red Wedding, Joffrey’s Purple Wedding, and the Boltons’ Black Wedding. House of the Dragon has now added to the legacy with The Green Wedding, a nightmare of jealousy and division. These tweets about House of the Dragon’s “Green Wedding” are as vicious as what happened to poor Joffrey Lonmouth.

Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 5 follow. In terms of marriages, Rhaenyra and Laenor’s looked pretty promising. She understood he preferred men; he understood she preferred men who liked women. Each had their own bit on the side who doubled as their main protectors, he had Ser Joffrey Lonmouth, and she had Ser Christian Cole. Three out of four were clear-eyed about the situation and happy to make it work.

Unfortunately, the fourth, Cole, had his head in the clouds. He believed Rhaenyra would run away with him and live like a commoner for love, and when she told him she would never agree to that, he was shattered. Worse, when Alicent cornered him and asked if Rhaenyra was sleeping with someone, his guilt and shame (and heartbreak) led him to confess everything and beg for the mercy of a swift execution.

One could imagine Cersei rolling her eyes at such melodrama, but Alicent was shocked and heartbroken to do anything but send him on his way. Enraged that Rhaenrya played her the fool, Alicent dressed in Hightower green for Rhaenrya’s wedding, signaling to those against Rhaenyra taking the throne that she was on their side.

Meanwhile, Lonmouth, thinking Cole was about to be his buddy, sidled up to him and introduced himself. Christian was horrified. Joffrey knew his shame and was degenerate enough to be ok with it. In a panic, he savagely attacked and murdered Lonmouth in cold blood on the dance floor in front of the whole delegation.

Assuming his life was forfeit, Cole tried to take his own life. But having seen his savagery, Alicent stepped up and took the fighter under her wing.

The fandom was pleased to see that weddings in Westeros have not changed in a few hundred years.

House of the Dragon Season 1 continues with new episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m.ET on HBO and HBO Max.