It sounds like Hilary Duff is ready to break her silence on all those rumors about her relationship with her older sister, Haylie Duff. Hilary performed a brand new song on the first night of her Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour on Jan. 19, with lyrics about two family members who have drifted apart. After years of quiet distance between Hilary and Haylie, the song “We Don’t Talk” may be the first real confirmation of where the sisters stand.

Though it’s never been confirmed, fans of the Duff sisters have suspected that that the siblings have become estranged in recent years, due mainly to their lack of interaction with one another and some pointed remarks. This rumor popped up again at the start of 2026, when Haylie liked an essay about a “toxic mom group” that many believed to consist of Hilary and her friends.

The gossip went into overdrive a few days later, when Hilary premiered her song “We Don’t Talk” in her London concert. The unreleased song, which is expected to be on her upcoming album luck...or something, is about a falling out with someone who comes “from the same home” and “the same mom.”

’Cause we come from the same home, the same blood / A different combination, but the same mom / People ask me how you're doing, I wanna say amazing / But the truth is that I don't know

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hilary repeats the song’s name throughout the chorus, affirming that she no longer has contact with the person she’s singing about.

“We Don’t Talk” is the latest in a string of new Hilary Duff music that’s raised eyebrows. Her latest single “Roommates” boasts her most sexually explicit lyrics to date, and her comeback single “Mature” had everyone investigating the identity of the older man that Hilary was singing about. Luck...or something will be released on Feb. 20.