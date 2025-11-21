Hilary Duff Is Releasing Her First Album In Over A Decade

The Duff-aissance is in full swing. On Nov. 21, Hilary Duff surprised fans by announcing her first new album in over 10 years. Titled luck...or something, the record will include her comeback single “Mature,” as well as 10 more tracks. And the luckiest fans will get to hear the new music live before the album releases.

The luck...or something announcement comes two weeks after Duff made her long-awaited return to music with her new single “Mature.” This is her first album since 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out., and her musical reunion with her producer husband Matthew Koma.

In a press release, Duff explained the name of her sixth album. “I am often asked how I still have my head on straight after growing up in this industry,” Duff said. “The album title is my way of answering that question. It’s luck, but there’s also a lot of weight in the ‘…or something.’ Many of the things I’ve been through along the way are held there, and I feel like ultimately that’s what’s shaped me.”

Thankfully, the wait for the album won’t be too long. Here are all the details about luck...or something.

There’s Already A Sold-Out Tour

Lauren Dunn

Duff is expected to premiere some of her new songs on her upcoming Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour, which runs for just four dates at the end of January 2026 in London, Toronto, New York City, and Los Angeles. Unfortunately, if you didn’t already get tickets, you won’t be able to attend, as all four dates are sold out.

The Tracklist Is Still Mostly A Mystery

The album preorder links confirm that luck...or something is 11 tracks long, with the ninth song being “Mature.” None of the other song names have been revealed yet.

The Release Date Is Right Around The Corner

Duff is going to be kicking off 2026 with a bang. After the short tour, luck...or something will officially be released on Feb. 20.