Hilary Duff Just Released Her Horniest Song Ever

Hilary Duff is coming clean in a whole new way on her new single, “Roommates.” On the yearning pop song, Duff pleads with her lover to show her some more “physical affection.” And she’s happy to provide him some very graphic examples of what she’s looking for. Yes, the singer has come a long way from “So Yesterday,” with “Roommates” marking her most unapologetically sexual release to date.

In the chorus of the new song, Duff uses the idea of roommates to track how the spice in her relationship has faded — she and her partner went from waking up his roommates with their frisky antics, to now living together merely as sexless roommates themselves. A touch-starved Duff longs for the spontaneous early days in her relationship:

Want the part where you say “goddamn” / Back of a dive bar, giving you head

Though she’s trying to revive the intimacy, her partner is ignoring her advances:

I'm touching myself by the front door / But you don't even look my way no more

When this part of the chorus later repeats, Duff changes the lyric to make it even raunchier: “I'm touching myself, looking at porn / 'Cause you don't even look my way no more.”

The accompanying music video feels like a very knowing wink to one of Duff’s first hit songs, as her and her “roommate’s” house suddenly fills with rain. It’s a very similar aesthetic to Duff’s 2004 music video for “Come Clean,” which also saw her in a leaky house before running out into the pouring rain.

“Roommates” is the second single Duff has released from her upcoming album luck...or something. It follows the lead single “Mature,” which caused quite a stir in the celeb sphere as both Duff’s ex Joel Madden and Madden’s wife Nicole Richie had to clarify that even if they served as some inspiration for the song’s pointed lyrics, they’re on great terms with the singer these days. It also spawned a conspiracy theory that Duff may have written the track about Leonardo DiCaprio.

It already sounds like “Roommates” will have people talking just as much as “Mature” did, just for different reasons. luck...or something will be released on Feb. 20.