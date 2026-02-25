Hilary Duff Confirms Feud With "Childhood Nemesis" Lindsay Lohan

Back in the early 2000s, there was no celebrity beef juicier than the rumored feud between Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan. Both of the actor-singers were poised to be the ultimate teen queen of the era, and it started to become apparent that neither wanted to share the title. This gossip reached its peak when Duff boldly showed up to walk the red carpet at Lohan’s Freaky Friday premiere, despite her reported drama with the movie’s star. Now, over two decades later, Duff is confirming that her Freaky Friday appearance was an intentional jab at Lohan.

“I think absolutely yes,” Duff said during her Feb. 25 Call Her Daddy appearance. “I was a teenager.”

She revealed that Lohan’s Freaky Friday co-star Chad Michael Murray (with whom Duff was filming A Cinderella Story at the time) suggested she come. “Chad Michael Murray invited me,” Duff said. “I don't wanna start any more stuff, but, like, he was like, ‘You should come with me.’ And I was like, ‘Mhm. Probably I should.’”

“I mean, that was, like, my childhood nemesis,” Duff continued. “I'm sure my publicist will be like, ‘What the f*ck are you doing?’ But now it's so many years later. Like, who cares? It does not matter.”

Duff confirmed that she and Lohan are on good terms these days. “Lindsay came up to me at a club once and was like, ‘Are we good?’ And I was like, ‘We're good,’” Duff said. “She was like, ‘Let's take a shot.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’ It was amazing.”

While reminiscing on the early-aughts drama, Duff also confirmed the big rumor about how her beef with Lohan began. Both actors had relationships with Aaron Carter around the same time.

“This is where all this stuff started. There was no social media to be like, who was dating who?” Duff said. “You just take people’s word for it and then people get mad at you. I mean if you’re, like, Lindsay Lohan or me, he's, like, probably dating both of us, like, you know what I mean?”