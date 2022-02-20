Hilary Duff Had The Best Reaction To A TikTok That Confused Her With Lindsay Lohan

To all the millennials who grew up in the early 2000s, Hilary Duff will always be iconic as one of Disney Channel’s most beloved characters, Lizzie McGuire. But to the new generation of kids, it sounds like she’s “So Yesterday.” In a Feb. 8 TikTok video, a middle school teacher played a game with her students where she asked them to correctly name Y2K stars. When she pulled up a picture of Duff in character as Lizzie, the class... was clearly confused. They shouted out Lindsay Lohan’s name, then wondered if Duff was from the Disney Channel series Jessie. At least they tried, right? With over eight million views, the TikTok eventually reached Duff herself. Here’s how Hilary Duff responded to the TikTok confusing her with Lindsay Lohan.

The public school teacher wrote in the video that if the students guessed each 2000s star correctly, she would throw them a pizza party. However, they were 0-4. Along with messing up Duff’s name, they also couldn’t identify Miley Cyrus in her Hannah Montana wig or Ashley Tisdale in character as Sharpay from High School Musical.

When Duff stumbled across the TikTok, she reshared the video to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Feb. 17 and had a few words for the guessers. “Although it's Hilary Duff b*tches AKA 'Lizzie' live it learn it...floral pants are back,” she wrote in the Story. “Man am I happy to not have to be 'good' for the kids anymore.”

As any early 2000s pop culture aficionado well knows, Duff and Lohan had a pretty public feud during that time, so the comparison might not have been super well received even all these years later.

Although the character of Lizzie and her floral pants were prominent for viewers and Duff alike, she also recently opened up about her frustration in some fans still only viewing her as Lizzie. “I definitely went through big frustrations of being like, ‘Why can I not get a shot at being someone else?'” she said in a September 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan UK. “I would get to producer callback and they’d be like, ‘She’s so great and she gave us the best reading and blah blah blah, but she’s Hilary Duff.'”

Today, fans have gotten to enjoy Duff in more grown-up roles, like Sophie in How I Met Your Father, Kelsey Peters in Younger, and who could forget her six-episode arc in 2009’s Gossip Girl as Oliva Burke?

Duff’s HIMYF series is now streaming on Hulu.