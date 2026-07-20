Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson’s relationship has reached a whole new level of intimacy in Heartstopper Forever, the feature-length finale to Netflix’s Heartstopper series. In the past, the show’s tendency towards sweetness and innocence had been critiqued for not fully exploring the physical connection between its leads, but that has completely changed in the movie. From public handjobs on a pier to exploring new positions under the sheets, Heartstopper Forever fully flipped the script on anyone who assumed the series couldn’t get down and dirty.

The movie’s four prominent sex scenes tell a full story of Charlie and Nick’s journey in becoming comfortable with physical intimacy. By the end, the couple becomes so open with each other that they flip their usual sexual positions. Joe Locke emphasized how pivotal these moments were for the characters during a July 17 interview with Teen Vogue. “The sex scenes are so important in the film in a way of just bringing the closeness of them together, and I think that they're some of the most beautiful scenes in the film,” Locke said. “The sex scenes were probably not hugely technically challenging for us,” Locke says.

And after four years creating Charlie and Nick’s love story together, Locke said filming the intimate moments with Kit Connor was a breeze. “We were so comfortable with each other by the time we were doing this,” Locke said. “Obviously, it's not the most comfortable experience doing that in a room full of people that you don't know as well as we know each other.”

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In another interview with The Guardian, Connor expressed his desire for Heartstopper to have broached this messier, sexual energy sooner. “If I’d had my way, I would have had Nick and Charlie cheating on each other and doing all those stupid things,” Connor said. “Because young people do that and don’t necessarily need to be villainized for it. Heartstopper Forever takes a step in that direction of not being so rose-tinted about being human.”

Locke agreed that it wouldn’t feel right for the love story to end without showing Charlie and Nick’s sexual dynamic. “It would be weird if we hadn’t shown it,” Locke said. “Just because our show is a more earnest version of a queer representation doesn’t mean that sex [shouldn’t be shown]. It’s still a big thing for anyone in the world.”