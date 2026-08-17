Hayden Panettiere was pronounced dead on Aug. 16. Specific details surrounding the 36-year-old actor’s passing have not yet been made public — just that she was found unresponsive after police were called to a Greenville, South Carolina residence. Her father, Skip Panettiere, confirmed his daughter’s death in a statement to the BBC, among other outlets, asking for privacy as her loved ones “process this unimaginable loss.”

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” Skip said in his statement. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

As her father emphasized, Panettiere was widely beloved for her standout roles in several major movies and TV shows throughout the 2000s and 2010s. One of her first buzzy parts was starring in the 2000 football drama Remember the Titans, which she followed with more memorable Disney films (Tiger Cruise and Ice Princess), an indestructable lead role in the superhero show Heroes, teen comedies like I Love You, Beth Cooper and Bring It On: All or Nothing, a musical turn on the country-music series Nashville, and an iconic foray into horror in the Scream franchise.

With such a long and diverse acting career, Panettiere had grown close with several other stars — many of whom posted heartbreaking tributes to her after her death.

Emma Roberts

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Roberts played the best friend of Panettiere’s Scream 4 character, and reflected on their close bond after the actor’s death in a touching Instagram post: “Rest in peace my sweet friend. You are so loved and you will be forever missed.”

Kim Cattrall

Cattrall played the mother of Panettiere’s skating prodigy in Ice Princess, sharing a loving still from the movie when remembering her on-screen daughter. “Rest in peace sweet Hayden,” Cattrall wrote. “Gone far too soon.”

David Arquette

Arquette worked with Panettiere in the Scream movies. After her death, he posted the cover of her memoir, which she had published three months prior. “Sending my love to Hayden and her family. She was such a brave and brilliant soul,” Arquette wrote.

Viola Davis

Davis co-starred with Panettiere in two movies: 2006’s The Architect and 2016’s Custody. She remembered her former co-star in a touching Instagram post:

“What an amazing talent you were....so gifted,” Davis wrote. “An old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden.”

Jenna Ortega

Ortega, who co-starred with Panettiere in Sceam 5 and Scream 6, shared a throwback photo of Panettiere as a child, writing beside it: “This is such a devastating loss. Rest well.”

Melissa Barrera

Barrera co-starred with Panettiere in the latest Scream movies. She shared a brief message to her Instagram Stories: “Rest in peace sweet Hayden,” she wrote beneath a broken heart emoji.

Nico Tortorella

Panettiere’s Scream 4 co-star Tortorella was struck by the prozimity of her death to her Aug. 21 birthday. “This one really hurts,” Tortorella wrote to Instagram Stories. “I love you so much, sis. We grew up together in so many ways, fought like siblings, loves like siblings, and somewhere along the way, you just became family. I know you were in so much pain. I hope wherever you are now, you’re surrounded by all the love and light you gave to many of us. I miss you. I love you.”

Alyson Stoner

Stoner and Panettiere both voiced versions of the beloved Kingdom Hearts video game character, Kairi. After Panettiere’s passing, Stoner shared an emotional reaction.

“I wanted to acknowledge Hayden’s passing,” Stoner said in a tearful video. “From on Kairi to another, I just wanted to acknowledge the tremendous loss, not only for the Kingdom Hearts family, but of course all of the close loved ones and the millions of lives that Hayden reached.”

Bethany Joy-Lenz

Joy-Lenz became a close friend to Panettiere after they co-starred on Guiding Light together in the late ‘90s both starting out in the business. She shared various photos of Panettiere throughout the years while mourning the loss of her friend.

“There is nothing that posting pictures on the internet can do. I avoid it usually in moments like this. But I’m here with my head in my hands and I don’t know what else to do in aside from praying for her soul,” Joy-Lenz wrote. “I’m crushed. I knew the wild little blonde. Was she nine? Ten? I was eighteen. She ran through the Screen Gem studio hallways at 222 E44th St. laughing and playing games in between Guiding Light blocking and camera rehearsals. Long, unruly curls trailing behind her. She knew her lines and everyone else’s. Her intelligence was astonishing. She understood scenes and nuance and human struggle like no child I’d ever seen on camera. And she’d sit with you for a great conversation, then giggle and go play.”

“I dont understand how this is real,” she continued. “Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming BACK to life, wasn’t she? It’s too young and there’s still so much more life. And her daughter…. Hayden, you are surround by love. I’m sorry for every moment I didn’t reach out or check in. This can’t be real.”