Here's Everything We Know About Disney+'s Hawkeye So Far

With the release of Black Widow, the first feature film in Phase 4, the Marvel Cinematic Universe confirmed what fans had been hoping since the debut of WandaVision — the series on Disney+ and the big-screen Phase 4 installments represented co-equal branches of storytelling. The small-screen series would feed the large-screen plots, but the big-screen adventures would also set up future streaming series, with Black Widow’s mid-credits scene directly leading into the upcoming TV show, Hawkeye. From potential cast to plot reveals and news, here’s everything fans should know about the forthcoming Disney+ show.
Hawkeye was part of the original MCU titles rolled out for Phase 4 at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019. Like The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, before it, it’s part of the group of series featuring the MCU’s big-screen characters who never got standalone films. But unlike the others, which focused on sidekicks becoming the hero of their own story, in this case, it’s the last of the six original Avengers. Clint Barton (played by Jeremy Renner), aka Hawkeye, is already a superhero.
For his story, fans will see something the MCU has not yet put on screen: Passing the role of Hawkeye to a new, younger hero, ready to take up the persona for a new generation. (Black Widow sort of passes the mantle from Scarlett Johansson to Florence Pugh — but via death, not voluntary retirement.) But what fans don’t yet know is which Hawkeye the show’s title refers to, Renner’s older one or his replacement, Hailee Steinfeld.
Here’s what is know so far:
