Here's Everything We Know About Disney+'s Hawkeye So Far

With the release of Black Widow, the first feature film in Phase 4, the Marvel Cinematic Universe confirmed what fans had been hoping since the debut of WandaVision — the series on Disney+ and the big-screen Phase 4 installments represented co-equal branches of storytelling. The small-screen series would feed the large-screen plots, but the big-screen adventures would also set up future streaming series, with Black Widow’s mid-credits scene directly leading into the upcoming TV show, Hawkeye. From potential cast to plot reveals and news, here’s everything fans should know about the forthcoming Disney+ show.

Hawkeye was part of the original MCU titles rolled out for Phase 4 at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019. Like The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, before it, it’s part of the group of series featuring the MCU’s big-screen characters who never got standalone films. But unlike the others, which focused on sidekicks becoming the hero of their own story, in this case, it’s the last of the six original Avengers. Clint Barton (played by Jeremy Renner), aka Hawkeye, is already a superhero.

For his story, fans will see something the MCU has not yet put on screen: Passing the role of Hawkeye to a new, younger hero, ready to take up the persona for a new generation. (Black Widow sort of passes the mantle from Scarlett Johansson to Florence Pugh — but via death, not voluntary retirement.) But what fans don’t yet know is which Hawkeye the show’s title refers to, Renner’s older one or his replacement, Hailee Steinfeld.

Here’s what is know so far:

Hawkeye Teaser There’s no teaser for Hawkeye as yet, though, as the next Marvel series slated to arrive after August’s What If... fans are hoping to get a look at footage soon. However, ahead of the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier back in March, Renner and Steinfeld did a short video from the Hawkeye set. Though it didn’t show anything from the upcoming series, fans did get an eyeful at how beat up their characters were, promising this would be an action-packed show.

Hawkeye Cast Marvel has kept much of Hawkeye’s details under wraps so far, including most of the cast. Before filming, the only actor confirmed to star was Jeremy Renner, who played Clint Black, the original Hawkeye from the Avengers films. He revealed at SDCC 2019 that his character would co-star with character Kate Bishop. It took until after filming began, but Marvel finally confirmed Hailee Steinfeld would play Bishop. In response to the announcement, Steinfeld posted the first official image of herself as Bishop on Instagram. Along with Steinfeld’s casting, Marvel also confirmed actors Fra Fee, Vera Farmiga, and newcomer Alaqua Cox would be part of the cast. Farmiga plays Eleanor Bishop, Fee is Kazi, and Cox is Maya Lopez, aka Echo. They had first been mentioned as part of the series as part of reports on Dec. 3. It should be noted that, according to those same reports via Variety, Renner and Steinfeld would share the screen with Florence Pugh, Tony Dalton, and Zahn McClarnon. The outlet reports Pugh will reprise her MCU role as Yelena Belova. Though Marvel did not comment on this casting news, the mid-credits scene in Black Widow all but confirmed that Pugh would be back, possibly on a quest for vengeance driven by Renner’s Hawkeye returning from Vormir, while her sister Natasha didn’t. Moreover, fans also learned someone else might be heading to Hawkeye: Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine. The character, which the MCU introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier when she recruited John Walker’s U.S. Agent character, returned in Black Widow’s final scene with a mission for Yelena. Whether or not she will appear in Hawkeye as well remains to be seen, but it sure feels like the comic’s ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. agent is on a recruitment mission not unlike Nick Fury’s a decade ago.

Hawkeye Plot Marvel Studios With Marvel and Disney+ not confirming most of the show's casting, it's not surprising there are no plot details to be had. That being said, Kate Bishop's story is out of the Hawkeye comics, so fans assume the show will follow the broad outlines of Matt Fraction and David Aja's series. In it, Barton finds himself taking Bishop under his wing, training her to be the next Hawkeye. Moreover, Black Widow suggests Yelena’s role will be that of the villain, attempting to take out at least one Hawkeye, if not two.

Hawkeye Theories With little known about the show, theories of what could happen in Hawkeye are rampant. With the Barton family restored at the end of Avengers: Endgame and Clint now home, the question becomes: Why does he team up with a new Hawkeye at all? One reason could be that this is not a Kate Bishop origin story. Instead, it's possible Clint has retired in the wake of Nat's death in Endgame and is getting his family back. So, if a new Hawkeye suddenly appears on the scene, perhaps Clint has to leave the farm and find out who is committing acts of justice in his name. It's only a theory, but it would jive with the confirmation from Renner's Instagram that the show is filming scenes set in the NYC subway.

Hawkeye Release Date Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hawkeye does not yet have a release date, as everything in the MCU has been rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As of now, Marvel has confirmed it is slated to arrive sometime in the autumn of 2021 on Disney+.

The first three Marvel series, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, are all streaming on Disney+. Black Widow is also streaming on Disney+ as a Premier Access title.