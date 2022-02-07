Harry Jowsey Addressed The Khloé Kardashian Dating Rumors

Khloé Kardashian and Harry Jowsey may not be dating, but the Too Hot to Handle star is definitely interested in going to know Kardashian better. Last week, Kardashian reportedly denied rumors about she was dating Jowsey. Now, the actor has responded. He too noted they weren’t dating but made sure to shoot his shot with her.

The rumor of the two dating started on Feb. 3 when the @deuxmoi Instagram account shared an anonymous tip. The tip alleged Kardashian was in a new relationship with Jowsey. “One of my closest friends works at a very well-known PR agency in LA and it's confirmed that Khloé Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking,” the tip read. “Apparently they've been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house.”

Initially, Jowsey fueled the rumors when he posted a series of cryptic photos on Instagram, one of which included a Bentley with its passenger seat filled with multi-colored roses. “Recently 💗,” he captioned the post.

The next day, Kardashian shut down rumors she and Jowsey were an item. “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE,” she commented underneath a Kardashian-Jenner fan page’s reposting of @deuxmoi’s tip.

On Feb. 5, TMZ spoke with Jowsey, asking him about the rumors. According to TMZ’s report, Jowsey said the Bentley was “more of a test drive” and the roses weren’t for Kardashian like many assumed. They were for his "queens" at Netflix.

However, Jowsey said interested in getting to know her. “I would actually love to take her on a date. I would love to,” he said in a TMZ video. “I feel like it would be so much fun for her, but I don’t know what her situation is.”

When asked in the TMZ video why Kardashian should give him a chance, Jowsey said, “I guess I wouldn’t cheat on her. That’s probably the biggest one.” He didn’t expand on this statement, but it could interpreted as a reference to Kardashian’s complicated history with Tristan Thompson, which includes alleged cheating scandals.

“Khloé, I would love to take you on a date,” Jowsey said in the TMZ video, before admitting he had tried to get in touch with Kardashian before.

“I DM’d her a while ago and I said, ‘How are you little hummingbird?’” Jowsey said, adding he deleted his message once the dating rumors surfaced. “Then all that stuff came out, and I unsent it.”

“Ya, I got so embarrassed. She’s going to think I’m a f*cking loser,” he continued.

Kardashian has yet to respond to Jowsey’s comment.