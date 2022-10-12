It's Just Serena & June In The Handmaid's Tale's Episode 7 Promo

Some shows do a set number of episodes per season, no matter the current storyline — The Crown, for example, is always 10 episodes. However, The Handmaid’s Tale has varied, with 10 in the first season, 13 for Seasons 2 and 3, back down to 10 for Season 4, and now eight for Season 5. That makes this week’s promo for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, Episode 7 the penultimate installment, and it looks to be the showdown fans have long been awaiting.

Warning: Spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, Episode 6 follow. Episode 6, “Together” ended on a surprising cliffhanger after Serena Joy finally got her hands on June Osborne; Serena had sworn revenge on June for Fred’s murder at the end of Season 4, and it certainly seemed like that was what she was there for when she and her keeper, Ezra, were alone with June out in the middle of the Canadian countryside.

But Serena’s intent was masking her true desperation: to escape the prison she’d found herself in at the Wheelers’ home. Rather than shoot June, she turned the weapon on Ezra, putting a bullet in his body armor at point-blank range. She then forced June to get in the car and drive, destination unknown.

The trailer at least temporarily answers where the two women will go: No Man’s Land.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, Episode 7 is titled “No Man’s Land,” and the pun is probably intentional. As for the synopsis, all it says is, “June and Serena find themselves in a desperate situation.” Raise your hand if you’re pretty sure that means “Serena goes into labor.”

It’s a complete reversal of fortunes from Season 2, in which, as you may recall, June gave birth to Nichole all by herself in a house in the middle of nowhere. At the time, Serena had the upper hand, and June was forced to return to the Waterfords and hand over her baby when she was found. Now she has the chance to make Serena suffer the same experience. She could let Serena give birth alone in a shed, then report her whereabouts to the Wheelers so that Serena and her baby are taken away and once again held prisoner.

But audiences know June. She may go hard, but in the end, she’s a better person than the Waterfords ever could be. She won’t be able to leave Serena. The question then becomes, where do the two go from here?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 continues with two more installments for 2022, streaming on Wednesdays on Hulu. Season 6 is expected in 2023.