This Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Finale Promo Sets Up A June & Fred Showdown

After a full year away, The Handmaid's Tale has reclaimed its place in the dystopian fandom with Season 4. Though it resumed where the series had left off, with June still trapped in Gilead having missed her escape (again), there was a major pivot by the season's halfway point. June's exit to Canada may have altered the show's perspective, but June herself has not changed. She's still a soldier at war, trying to find a way to live off the battlefield. As for how this season will conclude, The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 10 finale promo promises that June is not done fighting.

Warning: Spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 9 follow. When June arrived in Canada, she discovered that Gilead refugees weren't the only ones in Toronto. Both Waterfords were here as well and imprisoned for their crimes. June was now the star witness in a trial that would serve to indict all of Gilead and tell her story to the world. And she was ready for it. Though Serena Joy begged her for mercy for herself and her unborn child, June had none to give. She was an avenging angel who would bring down the force of the law on them both.

That is, until the state got a better witness: Fred Waterford.

Upon learning that Gilead was fine with leaving him to rot, the former Commander flipped like a low-level mobster in The Godfather II. In exchange for his testimony, he would be given a full pardon.

The final moments of Episode 9 showed June not taking this news well at all. The finale promo promises that she will have her revenge, one way or another.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale is titled “The Wilderness.” There is no synopsis yet available, but the trailer speaks for itself. June needs Fred to get what he deserves.

She’s not the only one. In a recent interview, actor Joseph Fiennes, who plays the Commander, hinted that the coming showdown between himself and June was one of his favorite scenes all season.

Speaking to TVLine, Fiennes revealed, “This has been the season of [two-person scenes]. Because of COVID restrictions, we’re rendered to just two people in a room — but I have to say, it’s gotten richer because of it.” But these two-person scenes also mean when he and June meet, it will be one-on-one. “But we do get to see, in terms of Fred and June, one of my favorite scenes, if not the most favorite scene of the season for me.”

June giving it to Fred with both barrels will be a catharsis worthy of a four-season wait. But the real question is if words will be enough for June or if Season 5 will see her decide to take action as well.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale streams starting Wednesday, June 16, 2021.