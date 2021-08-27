20 Halsey 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' Lyrics For Powerful IG Captions
Make an impact just like Halsey.
A year and a half after dropping Manic in January 2020, Halsey has returned with their fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. In a July 7 Instagram post, the star explained their latest project is a “concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.” They said it would explore their own pregnancy experience over the course of 2021. To go along with her theme, the singer’s album cover art depicted her breastfeeding a baby. Halsey said the image was her means of “reclaiming” her autonomy and establishing her “pride and strength as a life force” for her human being. Now that their highly-anticipated record has arrived, fans have been busy dissecting the tracks one by one. If you’re loving the album, try using these 20 Halsey If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power lyrics for Instagram captions. I guarantee they’ll leave a big impression on your followers.
Halsey celebrated the release of their new album, which dropped on Friday, Aug. 27, by releasing an hour-long film based on their project in IMAX theaters. According to a description by AMC, the movie focuses on a young pregnant queen named Lila, who “wrestles with the manipulative chokehold of love to ultimately discover that the ability to create life (and end it) unlocks the paranormal power within her.” Halsey shared a trailer for the film on YouTube, which you can watch below.
The singer has really put her heart and soul into this record. Celebrate the release of the album yourself by using these 20 Halsey If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power lyrics for Instagram captions.
- “Take what you want. Take what you can. Take what you please. Don't give a damn.” — “The Tradition”
- “All of this is temporary.” — “Bells in Santa Fe”
- “I sleep with one eye open and one eye closed.” — “Easier than Lying.”
- “Losing you is easier than lying to myself that you love me.” — “Easier Than Lying.”
- “I'm perfection when it comes to first impressions.” — “Lilith”
- “By now, I don't need a f*ckin' introduction.” — “Lilith”
- “This measurin' cup is overflowin' with the same damn problems.” — “Girl is a Gun”
- “My tears are fallin' flawlessly now.” — “You asked for this.”
- “Foolish men have tried but only you have shown me how to love bein' alive.” — “Darling”
- “I'll kidnap all the stars and I will keep them in your eyes.” — “Darling”
- “You could have my heart and I would break it for you.” — “1121”
- “You shoot for the memory so you can forget me.” — “1121”
- “The bitterness in goodbyе drippin' like honey down the back of my throat and on thе front of my mind.” — “Honey”
- “She stings like she means it. She's mean and she's mine.” — “Honey”
- “Sabotage the things I love the most. Camouflage so I can feed the lie that I'm composed.” — “Whispers”
- “I just wanna feel somethin', tell me where to go.” — “I am not a woman, I’m a god”
- “Keep your heart 'cause I already got one.” — “I am not a woman, I’m a god”
- “A sailor ain't a savior 'cause they only tell you lies.” — “The Lighthouse”
- “I never wanted savin'. I just wanted to be found.” — “The Lighthouse”
- “I get undertones of sadness when I think about the moments that I never got to spend with you.” — “Ya’aburnee”
Stream Halsey’s newest album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power on Spotify below.