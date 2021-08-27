20 Halsey 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' Lyrics For Powerful IG Captions

A year and a half after dropping Manic in January 2020, Halsey has returned with their fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. In a July 7 Instagram post, the star explained their latest project is a “concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.” They said it would explore their own pregnancy experience over the course of 2021. To go along with her theme, the singer’s album cover art depicted her breastfeeding a baby. Halsey said the image was her means of “reclaiming” her autonomy and establishing her “pride and strength as a life force” for her human being. Now that their highly-anticipated record has arrived, fans have been busy dissecting the tracks one by one. If you’re loving the album, try using these 20 Halsey If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power lyrics for Instagram captions. I guarantee they’ll leave a big impression on your followers.

Halsey celebrated the release of their new album, which dropped on Friday, Aug. 27, by releasing an hour-long film based on their project in IMAX theaters. According to a description by AMC, the movie focuses on a young pregnant queen named Lila, who “wrestles with the manipulative chokehold of love to ultimately discover that the ability to create life (and end it) unlocks the paranormal power within her.” Halsey shared a trailer for the film on YouTube, which you can watch below.

The singer has really put her heart and soul into this record. Celebrate the release of the album yourself by using these 20 Halsey If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power lyrics for Instagram captions.

